Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as Bihar Chief Minister.

Before meeting Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to submit his resignation, Kumar recommended dissolution of his cabinet, state minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The BJP, with 89 MLAs, is the single largest party in the 243-member state assembly. The party will elect its legislature party leader at its office.

The 202-strong NDA includes 85 MLAs of the JD(U), 19 MLAs of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and five of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, respectively. Additionally, there are five MLAs of Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

(This is a developing story)