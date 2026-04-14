Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister

Nitish Kumar was the state's longest-serving chief minister.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 03:29 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an event in Patna. (PTI Photo)Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at an event in Patna. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as Bihar Chief Minister.

Before meeting Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to submit his resignation, Kumar recommended dissolution of his cabinet, state minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The BJP, with 89 MLAs, is the single largest party in the 243-member state assembly. The party will elect its legislature party leader at its office.

The 202-strong NDA includes 85 MLAs of the JD(U), 19 MLAs of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and five of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, respectively. Additionally, there are five MLAs of Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

(This is a developing story)

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 14: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments