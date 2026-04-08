Nitish’s oath as RS member on Friday, may quit Bihar CM post on April 14

Nitish Kumar will take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10 and he is likely to resign as the Bihar Chief Minister on April 14, a day after the inauspicious month of Kharmas ends on April 13, it is learnt.

“He is anyway taking oath as RS member on April 10. After that only three days are left for Kharmas to end. So, it is better to let the inauspicious month go by and then resign. It is a matter of three days. Also, there is no legal requirement for him to resign before taking oath as RS member. He has already resigned as an MLC, which is good enough,” a JDU leader said.