After Nitish Kumar’s resignation, Bihar govt will be ‘run from Gujarat’: Tejashwi Yadav

“Whoever becomes the Chief Minister will not be one chosen by the people, as the person on whose name the NDA sought votes is being removed,” Tejashwi Yadav said. (Express Archive)

Announcing the restructuring and renaming of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) student wing on Monday, the party’s national working president, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, alleged that after Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, the Bihar government would be “run from Gujarat”.

Yadav told reporters in Patna that the student wing formerly known as Chhatra RJD has been dissolved and reconstituted as the Socialist Student Association of India. The move, he said, was in line with the Supreme Court’s directives and the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee governing student organisations.

“The organisation earlier functioning as Chhatra RJD has now been dissolved. In accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision and Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, it has been renamed as the Socialist Student Association of India,” Yadav said.