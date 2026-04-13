After Nitish Kumar’s resignation, Bihar govt will be ‘run from Gujarat’: Tejashwi Yadav

Announcing the restructuring and renaming of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) student wing on Monday, the party’s national working president, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, alleged that after Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, the Bihar government would be “run from Gujarat”.
Yadav told reporters in Patna that the student wing formerly known as Chhatra RJD has been dissolved and reconstituted as the Socialist Student Association of India. The move, he said, was in line with the Supreme Court’s directives and the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee governing student organisations.
“The organisation earlier functioning as Chhatra RJD has now been dissolved. In accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision and Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, it has been renamed as the Socialist Student Association of India,” Yadav said.
He added that the restructured body would function as the student wing of the RJD and focus on expanding its presence among students nationwide. “Its objective is to work towards education, equality and empowerment, and to organise movements around student issues in universities across the country,” he said.
The announcement comes amid heightened political activity in Bihar, with speculation surrounding who the next Chief Minister would be following incumbent Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha. Kumar is expected to tender his resignation as CM on March 14.
Commenting on the situation, Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, alleged that the decision regarding Bihar’s next Chief Minister would not reflect the people’s mandate. “The decision will be taken by just two individuals,” he claimed, adding, “A new government will be formed, but it will be run from Gujarat.”
“Whoever becomes the Chief Minister will not be one chosen by the people, as the person on whose name the NDA sought votes is being removed,” he said.
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Yadav further claimed that governance in Bihar would be directed from outside the state.
He also criticised the NDA’s governance record over the past two decades, alleging that Bihar had lagged in key sectors. “After 20 years of rule, Bihar remains the poorest state in the country. It ranks lowest in per capita income and investment, and continues to lag in education and healthcare. There are no factories or industries,” he said.
Accusing the outgoing administration of fiscal mismanagement, Yadav said, “Nitish ji, as he leaves, is emptying the state treasury. The government does not have funds even to pay salaries to legislators.” He also alleged delays in payments for development work and claimed that corruption and crime had increased in the state.
“NDA is engaged in a ‘chair game’ while ignoring the concerns of the people,” he said, adding that political manoeuvring had taken precedence over governance.
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Yadav also alleged that the Janata Dal (United) had effectively become an extension of the BJP. “JD(U) is no longer functioning independently, decisions are being influenced by BJP representatives within JD(U),” he said.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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