Nitish Kumar re-elected JD(U) president

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Sunday declared re-elected as the JD(U) president for another term. He has been the party chief since 2016, when he replaced veteran leader Sharad Yadav.

Advertising

The party’s national returning officer Aneel Hedge disclosed that Nitish was the only candidate for the post. The declaration of his election came as the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations for the post ended on Sunday.

Nomination papers on Nitish’s behalf had been filed by his representative, Sanjay Gandhi, a member of the Bihar Legislative Council, on October 4. The Chief Minister could not come to Delhi owing to the flood situation in Bihar. The election, in case there was a contest, was scheduled for October 19.