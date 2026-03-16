Nitish Kumar heads to Rajya Sabha as NDA sweeps Bihar polls amid Opposition ‘betrayal’

From a broader perspective, the Rajya Sabha poll will go down as a landmark because of Nitish Kumar’s nomination to the Upper House, signalling the end of the tenure of Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister. (Source: PTI)

Three Congress MLAs and one RJD MLA abstained from voting for Bihar’s fifth Rajya Sabha seat, helping the NDA sweep the polls. The development has prompted the Mahagathbandhan to accuse the ruling NDA of “influencing and threatening” its MLAs.

The combined Opposition, which required 41 votes, had fielded outgoing RJD Rajya Sabha MP AD Singh against the BJP’s fifth candidate, Shivesh Ram.

Despite securing the support of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (five MLAs) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (one MLA) at the eleventh hour, the RJD and Congress failed to keep their flock together. As BJP’s Shivesh Ram secured 30 first-preference votes against RJD’s AD Singh’s 37, second-preference votes had to be counted.