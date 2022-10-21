scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

‘He speaks for his own publicity’: Nitish Kumar hits back at Prashant Kishor

Kishor, who is on a padyatra in Bihar, had said the Bihar CM has kept a line of communication open with the BJP through JD(U) MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh.

Nitish Kumar (left) and Prashant Kishor have been engaged in a war of words recently. (File Photos)

The war of words continued to rage as days after Prashant Kishor claimed that Nitish Kumar is in touch with the BJP and that he may go for a tie-up with the party again if situation demands so, the Bihar Chief Minister Friday said that all that the poll strategist wants is publicity.

“Kindly don’t ask me about him. He keeps talking. He speaks for his own publicity and can say whatever he wants, we don’t care. There was a time when I respected him…I don’t know what’s on his mind now,” Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“He’s younger. Those whom I respected have misbehaved with me, you all know that!” Nitish added.

Kishor, who is on a padyatra in Bihar in what is widely seen as a precursor to his fresh entry into active politics, told news agency PTI that Kumar has kept a line of communication open with the BJP through JD(U) MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh.

Also Read |Nitish ‘delusional, old, nervous’: Prashant Kishor returns fireworks as their duel gets curiouser

“People who are thinking that Nitish Kumar is actively building a national alliance against the BJP will be surprised to know that he has kept a line open with the BJP. He is in touch with the BJP through his party MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh ji,” he said. He suggested that Harivansh has not been asked to resign his Rajya Sabha post for this reason even though the JD(U) has severed ties with the BJP.

“People must keep this in mind that whenever such circumstances arise, he can go back to the BJP and work with it,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Kishor had joined the JD(U) in 2018 and was even elevated to its national vice president post, but was expelled from the party in early 2020 after he fell out with Nitish.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 01:59:12 pm
Next Story

In Coimbatore, ‘Police Akka’ to help girl students deal with stalking, bullying

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement