‘Everyone would like if prices do not rise’: Nitish Kimar on rising fuel prices

Talking about the rising fuel prices across the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday said that even though everyone would like if the prices do not rise, but for now the prices are rising.

“…Everyone would like it if the prices do not rise but right now the prices are on a rise. Everybody can see that,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Responding to journalists in a video, the Bihar Chief Minister can be heard saying that it is his choice to use an electric vehicle as it does not have a harmful impact on the environment. “However, petrol or diesel vehicles do have some kind of an impact,” he added.

Diesel and petrol prices have hit record highs across the country, with petrol touching Rs 89 per litre in Delhi on Monday, and diesel reaching a new high of Rs 86.30 per litre in Mumbai.

The relentless hike in prices has been criticised by the opposition parties including Congress that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

(With inputs from PTI)