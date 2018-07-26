Nitish Kumar must step down as Bihar CM: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha Wednesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been at the helm of affairs in the state for almost 15 years, should step now aside and make way for others.

His comments come at a time when the din for elevating Kushwaha as NDA’s face in the state for 2019 Lok Sabha and 2020 Assembly polls is growing. On July 18, The Indian Express had reported that the “RLSP wants more seats than JD(U), Upendra Kushwaha as Bihar NDA leader”.

Talking to a local news channel, Kushwaha said, “I am not talking about politics. It has been almost 15 years as CM for Nitish Kumar. He should now quit as the CM and do bigger level politics. He should make way for others (in Bihar).”

While not proposing his name for the CM’s post, Kushwaha said as far as he knew the politics of Kumar, the JD(U) national president might not be in the race for CM’s seat in 2020 elections. “He has been my leader as well. I know his politics. I do not think he is thinking of another term as CM.”

Reacting to Kushwaha’s remarks, RLSP vice-president and spokesperson Jitendra Nath told The Indian Express: “Kumar has ruled Bihar for pretty long time and it is time for new NDA leader in Bihar. We are definitely pitching for Kushwahaji as NDA leader for 2019 and 2020 polls.”

Referring to the rumours that the RLSP has been preparing grounds to cross over to the RJD, Nath said: “We are very much a part of NDA and there is no question of crossing the fence.”

Kushwaha’s statement drew sharp reaction from the JD(U). Party’s national spokesperson KC Tyagi said: “Kushwaha has negligible presence in Bihar politics. Nitish has become CM after convincingly winning three Assembly elections. Kushwaha’s statement is also an insult to spirit of NDA.”

