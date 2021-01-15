scorecardresearch
Friday, January 15, 2021
Nitish Kumar loses temper after reporters question him on Indigo staffer murder case

When asked about the lawlessness in the state, CM Kumar snapped back at reporters asking them to highlight what used to happen when the "husband-wife due ruled for 15 years", an apparent dig at RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | January 15, 2021 6:44:48 pm
Nitish Kumar lost his cool at a reporter (Screen grab)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday lost his cool at reporters who enquired him about the investigation into the murder of an Indigo airlines executive in Patna, challenging the media to solve the crime and asking them who they were “supporting”.

When asked about the lawlessness in the state, CM Kumar snapped back at reporters asking them to highlight what used to happen when the “husband-wife due ruled for 15 years”, an apparent dig at RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi who served as chief ministers of the state.

A visibly miffed Kumar asked a reporter: “Zara dusre rajyo me bhi chale jaaie. Aap itne mahaan vyakti hai, aur aap kiske samarthak hai, mai aapko direct puchh rha hu..jinko 15 saal tak raaj mila, pati-patni ke raaj me itna apradh hota raha, aap usko kyu nahi highlight karte? (Visit other states as well. You are so great, who are you supporting? I am asking you directly. Those who stayed in power for 15 years, there was so much crime under the husband-wife duo, why don’t you highlight that?” he asked, without naming RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi.

Asking the media not to demoralise the police force, Kumar said the reporters should investigate the crime. “Iska bhi pata kariye ki crime kaun karta hai,” he said.

Reacting on the incident, RJD leader and Opposition MP Tejashwi Yadav said the Chief Minister has “surrendered” in front of the criminals. “Instead, he is asking reporters if they know who the criminals are,” Yadav said.

On Tuesday, IndiGo executive Rupesh Singh (38) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his residence in Patna. Bihar Police headquarters on Wednesday set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the murder.

CM Kumar, who returned to power for a fourth consecutive term after last year’s Assembly elections, has been facing pressure both from the Opposition and the ally BJP in light of the crime. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur had said that the state government must hand over the case to the CBI if the police fail to solve it within five days, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has sought Kumar’s resignation. “If Nitish Kumar is not able to control law and order, he should resign,” he had said.

