Nitish Kumar signals continued control as JD(U) recalibrates after power shift to BJP

Former Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar on Monday met party legislators, who authorised him to elect the party’s legislature party leader. He also said he would travel across the state to gather feedback on key NDA schemes started during his tenure.

This was the first meeting of JD(U) legislators since Nitish Kumar demitted office as chief minister on April 14.

Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, who is not a legislator, did not attend the meeting. However, he may seek nomination to the Bihar Legislative Council against upcoming one-third vacancies. Though the party has appointed two deputy chief ministers — Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary — neither has been chosen as the legislature party leader.