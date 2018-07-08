Nitish Kumar: Those thinking of marginalising JD(U) would stand marginalised

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slammed people trying to marginalise his party. (File) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slammed people trying to marginalise his party. (File)

Asserting his position as strong in the state, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that those trying to marginalise his party would stand marginalised. The remark came after the conclusion of the national executive meet of the JD(U), where Kumar was vested with all the powers to take final decisions over political issues related to 2019 general election.

While the party dismissed speculations of siding with Congress, as part of the grand alliance, Kumar steered clear of talking about seat sharing with the BJP in the Lok Sabha election. Only when the BJP makes a proposal, the JD(U) can decide if it is in the party’s interest, Kumar said, according to JD(U) secretary general K C Tyagi. Bihar has 40 Parliamentary seats in the state and the BJP had swept over 22 seats in the 2014 elections.

The party condemned union ministers Giriraj Singh and Jayant Sinha for their views on supporting convicts of rioting. While Singh met some persons accused of rioting and claimed that the state government was suppressing Hindus, Sinha had garlanded people convicted of lynching a man in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. “We do not think what they have done is good. We condemn it,” Tyagi said.

To repeated questions about the fate of the JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP amid attacks from the saffron party’s leaders against the state government, Tyagi said the JD(U) is proud of its ideology and will never dilute it. “We have not merged with the BJP. Both have different ideologies,” he said, noting that socialists parties have had a history of alliance and split with the BJP, PTI reported.

