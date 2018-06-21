Nitish Kumar’s JDU again skips International Yoga Day celebrations: ‘We never display yoga in public’

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

While the BJP is out in full strength to participate in events held to mark the fourth International Yoga Day on Thursday, the Janata Dal(U), its ally in Bihar, has decided to skip the celebrations — for the third year in a row.

Stating that practising yoga in “public place is wrong,” JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “Yoga is a personal choice of people. It is their private decision to do yoga or not. I also do yoga at my residence daily and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too does yoga. But we never display it in public,” IANS reported.

When quizzed about it, Bihar Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi dismissed it saying “not everyone needs to come out and participate. “It is not a question about JDU. I know more than dozen people present here who are from JDU,” ANI quoted him as saying at an event organised to mark the day. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Governor Satya Pal Malik and other ministers were present at the event.

Significantly, the Nitish Kumar-led JDU party had kept away from the yoga day celebrations in the last two years as well. The Bihar Chief Minister, in an indirect reference to the BJP last year, had said yoga was being used as a publicity tool and that it can fetch votes for the party. “Yoga vyaktigat cheez hai, prachaar wala yog alag hai aur karne wala yog alag hai. Jo log yog karte hain kum se kum apne top leaders ko bhi yog karwayen. Yog se bhi vote ka bhog dekh rahe hain (Yoga is a personal thing. The one done for publicity is different from the one done for exercise. People who perform yoga should make their top leaders do it. We can see yoga can bring votes).” Kumar, was then in a coalition government with the RJD and the Congress before he decided to break the ‘Grand Alliance’ and partner with NDA.

