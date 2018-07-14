Nitish Kumar is natural elder brother in Bihar NDA alliance, says C P Thakur

Thakur, who has served as a former state BJP president, said, “Since Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister, he is a natural elder brother in Bihar alliance. There has been no confusion or differences over seat-sharing.” Thakur, who has served as a former state BJP president, said, “Since Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister, he is a natural elder brother in Bihar alliance. There has been no confusion or differences over seat-sharing.”

A day after the crucial meetings between BJP chief Amit Shah and Bihar CM and JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar, former Union minister and senior BJP leader C P Thakur said on Friday that “Nitish Kumar is the natural elder brother” in the NDA alliance in Bihar.

Although no word is out yet on the much-awaited seat-sharing talks between the JD (U) and the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls, Thakur’s statement would comfort the JD (U) leadership.

Thakur, who has served as a former state BJP president, said, “Since Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister, he is a natural elder brother in Bihar alliance. There has been no confusion or differences over seat-sharing.”

Leaders from both parties, it is learnt, have been asked not to issue any statement that can sour ties between the two allies. A senior JD(U) leader said Thakur, who has spoken out against Nitish several times in the past, might have some reason to issue a statement favourable to the JD(U).

JD(U)’s spokesperson K C Tyagi said, “Dr C P Thakur is the seniormost leader of BJP in Bihar and he is one of first BJP leaders who had said in the 2005 February polls campaign that Nitish Kumar would be the face of NDA.” Asked about the outcome of the Shah-Nitish meet, he said, “It was held in a very cordial atmosphere. There would be a positive outcome.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App