Nitish Kumar: I would rather die than end prohibition

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Files) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Files)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday said there was no question of the government going back on prohibition, but the it would bring some changes in the liquor law as some of its provisions were being misused. Speaking here on International Deaddiction Day, the CM said: “There is no question of the government going back on the liquor law. I would rather die than put an end to the prohibition law.”

