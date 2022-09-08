scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren and I will come together in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Mamata

While addressing a party programme in Kolkata, the TMC chief, claimed that the BJP would face a rout because of its arrogance and people's anger.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express/File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and other leaders will come together to put up an opposition front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren and many others will come together in 2024. All opposition parties will join hands to defeat the BJP. All of us will be on one side and the BJP on the other. The BJP’s arrogance of 300 seats will be its nemesis. There will be ‘Khela Hobe’ in 2024,” she said.

While addressing a party programme in Kolkata, the TMC chief, claimed that the BJP would face a rout because of its arrogance and people’s anger.

The Bengali phrase, ‘Khela Hobe’ (game is on) had been the battle cry of the TMC during the Assembly polls last year, in which the party defeated the BJP to get power for the third consecutive term.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Hitting out at the alleged horse trading in Jharkhand by the saffron party, Banerjee claimed that the “arrest of Jharkhand MLAs with hordes of cash by Bengal police recently” prevented the fall of the Hemant Soren government.

Three Congress MLAs of Jharkhand were arrested after their vehicle was intercepted at Panchla in West Bengal’s Howrah district on July 30 and nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash was found in the car. They claimed that the money was meant for buying sarees for an Adivasi festival in their state.

The Congress, which is a part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, has claimed that the BJP was trying to topple the Hemant Soren government by offering Rs 10 crore each and ministerial berth to the MLAs.

Advertisement

“The BJP thinks they can threaten us with CBI and ED. The more they pursue such tricks, the more they will get closer to defeat in next year’s Panchayat election and 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

She slammed the opposition, especially the BJP, and a section of the media for allegedly unleashing a malicious campaign against her and her party leaders following the arrest of senior leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal by central agencies in different cases.

With inputs from PTI

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:00:25 pm
Next Story

Stuffed, sautéed, or raw: Why bell peppers make for a great addition to your diet

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Premium
Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement