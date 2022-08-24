India Top News Live Updates: No-trust vote against Bihar Speaker ahead of floor test for Nitish Kumar govt today

India Top News Live: The Bihar Assembly secretariat late Tuesday evening, on the advice of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, changed the business schedule for the special two-day session to advance the no-trust motion against Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. Now, after the Speaker’s address, the House will take up the resolution for his removal. This will be followed by a trust vote against the Kumar government, after which reports of Assembly committees will be tabled.
The change in schedule gives Sinha two options; he could choose to resign after addressing the Assembly or face the resolution on his removal. However, Sinha could also reject the resolution, a move that could create a constitutional crisis.
In other news, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told The Indian Express that the government is moving ahead with a plan to remove toll plazas across India’s national highways and instead rely on automatic number plate reader cameras, which will read vehicle number plates and automatically deduct toll from the linked bank accounts of vehicle owners.
In the initial schedule prepared by Sinha early on Tuesday, he was to address the House, preside over the tabling of reports and the trust-vote against the government, before the resolution against him was taken up.
