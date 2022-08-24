India Top News Live Updates: No-trust vote against Bihar Speaker ahead of floor test for Nitish Kumar govt today

Top news today:

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad on Wednesday for medical check-ups, the party said late Tuesday night, hours after it signalled that the schedule for the election of the party president will be announced in a few days.

Sonia will be accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Her unexpected foreign travel for an undisclosed period comes at a time when there is heightened speculation on the election of the next party president.

The improvement of highway infrastructure between key cities has sharply shrunk travel time, with the result being that commuters are increasingly opting for road trips between these destinations instead of taking flights, according to Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he said the highways sector in India has immense potential as a driver of growth in the economy, while asserting he is of the view that rules should not be rigid only on any particular technology on alternate automobile fuels, even as it is imperative that the transport sector find alternative technologies to replace petrol and diesel vehicles in order to reduce the crude import bill.

The government has terminated the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers for lapses that led to the firing of a Brahmos missile from a base in Haryana in March this year, which landed in Pakistan near the town of Mian Channu.

A statement issued by the IAF said that deviation from Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) led to the firing of the missile and these three officers have been held responsible for it. According to reports received, the three are of the ranks of Group Capt, Wing Commander, and Squadron Leader.