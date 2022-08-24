scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
India Top News Live Updates: No-trust vote against Bihar Speaker ahead of floor test for Nitish Kumar govt today

Top India news updates, August 24: Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha can choose to resign or face the resolution of his removal. However, Sinha could also reject the resolution.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2022 9:27:50 am
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's government is set to prove its majority today, while a no-trust vote has been moved against the Speaker, Vijay Kumar Sinha. (File)

India Top News Live: The Bihar Assembly secretariat late Tuesday evening, on the advice of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, changed the business schedule for the special two-day session to advance the no-trust motion against Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. Now, after the Speaker’s address, the House will take up the resolution for his removal. This will be followed by a trust vote against the Kumar government, after which reports of Assembly committees will be tabled.

The change in schedule gives Sinha two options; he could choose to resign after addressing the Assembly or face the resolution on his removal. However, Sinha could also reject the resolution, a move that could create a constitutional crisis.

In other news, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told The Indian Express that the government is moving ahead with a plan to remove toll plazas across India’s national highways and instead rely on automatic number plate reader cameras, which will read vehicle number plates and automatically deduct toll from the linked bank accounts of vehicle owners.

Live Blog

09:11 (IST)24 Aug 2022
Bihar Assembly schedule tweaked, no-trust vote against Speaker moved up

In what is likely to cause a showdown between the ruling JD(U)-RJD alliance and Opposition BJP, the Bihar Assembly secretariat late Tuesday evening, on the advice of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, changed the business schedule for the special two-day session to advance the no-trust motion against Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. Now, after the Speaker’s address, the House will take up the resolution for his removal. This will be followed by a trust vote against the Kumar government, after which reports of Assembly committees will be tabled.

In the initial schedule prepared by Sinha early on Tuesday, he was to address the House, preside over the tabling of reports and the trust-vote against the government, before the resolution against him was taken up.

The change in schedule gives Sinha two options; he could choose to resign after addressing the Assembly or face the resolution on his removal. However, Sinha could also reject the resolution, a move that could create a constitutional crisis. Read more

09:10 (IST)24 Aug 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates.

Top news today:

Sonia Gandhi travelling abroad today for medical check-up with Rahul, Priyanka

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad on Wednesday for medical check-ups, the party said late Tuesday night, hours after it signalled that the schedule for the election of the party president will be announced in a few days.

Sonia will be accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Her unexpected foreign travel for an undisclosed period comes at a time when there is heightened speculation on the election of the next party president.

‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

The improvement of highway infrastructure between key cities has sharply shrunk travel time, with the result being that commuters are increasingly opting for road trips between these destinations instead of taking flights, according to Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he said the highways sector in India has immense potential as a driver of growth in the economy, while asserting he is of the view that rules should not be rigid only on any particular technology on alternate automobile fuels, even as it is imperative that the transport sector find alternative technologies to replace petrol and diesel vehicles in order to reduce the crude import bill.

Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile

The government has terminated the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers for lapses that led to the firing of a Brahmos missile from a base in Haryana in March this year, which landed in Pakistan near the town of Mian Channu.

A statement issued by the IAF said that deviation from Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) led to the firing of the missile and these three officers have been held responsible for it. According to reports received, the three are of the ranks of Group Capt, Wing Commander, and Squadron Leader.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 08:59:51 am
