In his swan song yatra, Nitish strikes optimistic note for Bihar; deputy says he’s not going anywhere

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who embarked on his last political yatra as CM on Tuesday from Supaul, said the state would continue on the path of progress, while his deputy, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary, said Nitish is not going anywhere and would continue to “guide the NDA government”.

Senior JD(U) leader and water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who was also at the event, said Bihar is used to being “guided by Nitish Kumar”, and that the JD(U) would continue to guide the state despite his decision to go to the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish will travel through 10 districts, including four Seemanchal districts of Purnea, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj, before his yatra concludes on March 14.