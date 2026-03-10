In his swan song yatra, Nitish strikes optimistic note for Bihar; deputy says he’s not going anywhere

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who embarked on his last political yatra as CM on Tuesday from Supaul, said the state would continue on the path of progress, while his deputy, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary, said Nitish is not going anywhere and would continue to “guide the NDA government”.
Senior JD(U) leader and water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who was also at the event, said Bihar is used to being “guided by Nitish Kumar”, and that the JD(U) would continue to guide the state despite his decision to go to the Rajya Sabha.
Nitish will travel through 10 districts, including four Seemanchal districts of Purnea, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj, before his yatra concludes on March 14.
Addressing the public meeting in Supaul, he requested the crowd to rise in endorsement of the work being done by the NDA government. “Bihar will continue to progress and soon find its place among developed states in the country… I request you all to rise and tell me as much,” he said. The speech had no mention of his decision to step down from the post.
“Unlike earlier (referring to the RJD regime), there is no atmosphere of fear now. There is brotherhood and camaraderie. The state has been free from communal tension for years now. While we fenced cemeteries, we also fenced 60-year-old temples during the NDA government,” he said.
The Bihar CM made special mention of how the state government had appointed 5.24 lakh school teachers. “We are working on doubling employment and income. In the coming five years, we will create one crore jobs and employment opportunities,” he said.
Talking about the empowerment of women, he said it was heartening to see the number of self-help groups reach 11.05 lakh.
“We now have 1.69 crore Jeevika members in rural Bihar. We have been forming SHGs in towns, too, since 2024 and have 10.58 lakh urban Jeevika members… Under the CM Mahila Rojgar scheme, we gave Rs 10,000 each to Jeevika women and will provide financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakh to each woman depending on the viability of her business proposal,” said the CM.
Deputy CM Choudhary said, “Nitish Kumar is not going anywhere, he will continue to guide the NDA government… Whether it is better road connectivity or flood management, Nitish Kumar rose to the occasion and showed us. For the last seven months, most Bihar families have not got any electricity bill because of the 125-unit waiver to each consumer.”
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
... Read More