Nitish Kumar expresses solidarity with Rajput leader serving life term

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed solidarity with jailed Rajput leader Anand Mohan, who is serving a life term for the 1994 lynching of Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah, referring to him as his “purane saathi” (old friend).

Nitish was speaking at an event on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, where a section of the crowd shouted slogans demanding Anand Mohan’s release.

He said, “About one person that some of you are referring at intervals is my old friend. I have no less concern for him than you people have. I am making efforts from my end but certain things are not under my control. But I will do whatever I can do for him.”

Nitish’s move is being seen as an attempt to woo the Rajput community ahead of the state Assembly polls.

Anand Mohan emerged as a prominent Rajput leader in the 1990s, and was twice elected to the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat.

In 2007, he was awarded the death sentence for Krishnaiah’s lynching. The Patna High Court later commuted his death sentence to life in prison.

