Nitish Kumar dials revamped service, specifies police response time

Under attack from the Opposition for alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday relaunched the Dial 100 service, which will be now centralised, and stipulated response time for the police after a complaint is received.

Nitish said that the police in cities or town areas should reach the site of crime or the incident in 20 minutes, and should not take more than 35 minutes in rural areas.

Seeking better coordination between the district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs), Nitish said they should discuss law and order every fortnight, while the state Home Secretary and the Director General of Police should review the situation with other officers every month.

“Every police station will be provided with two new vehicles and patrolling will be intensified,” he said.

The fresh instructions assume importance amid Opposition RJD slamming Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi for “pleading with criminals not to commit crime during the ongoing Pitripaksh, when people pay homage to their ancestors”.

Sushil Modi had asked criminals from acting during Pitripaksh and “not bring bad name to the state”.

The official Twitter handle of RJD chief Lalu Prasad – his office handles the account – had slammed the government for this remark, tweeting that “governance is not done through pleading and entreating (to criminals) but by asserting its authority”.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Husain had, however, defended Sushil Modi and said that his remarks had been “misconstrued”.

While the Chief Minister on Tuesday did not respond to Opposition jibes on law and order, he said Dial 100 will be centralised, and any call will first reach the nodal control room, which would pass on the information to the police station concerned.

“I have asked the police to analyse every crime in a detailed manner and identify crime-prone pockets in the state,” Nitish said. “Sixty per cent crime cases are land-related and they can be dealt with at the level of (local) police station.”

The government had faced flak for two killings last week —- of a former mayor in Muzaffarpur and that of a shooter in state capital Patna.

