Nitish Kumar getting delusional, politically isolated: Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM

A day after Nitish Kumar claimed that Prashant Kishor had asked him to merge the JD(U) with Congress, the poll strategist had a piece of advise for him. “Nitishji is getting delusional and politically isolated. He wants to say something but ends up saying something completely different,” Kishor, who is currently on a yatra across Bihar, said.

“Age showing its effect on Nitishji, he wants to say something but he speaks something else. If I was working on BJP agenda why would I speak of strengthening the Congress? He is getting delusional & politically isolated. He’s surrounded by those whom he can’t trust,” news agency ANI quoted Kishor as saying.

Age showing its effect on Nitishji, he wants to say something but he speaks something else.If I was working on BJP agenda why would I speak of strengthening the Congress? He is getting delusional & politically isolated. He’s surrounded by those whom he can’t trust:Prashant Kishor pic.twitter.com/whRb4fwewu — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Earlier, Kishor had claimed that Kumar had called him to his residence about 10-15 days back and asked him to lead the JD(U). “I said it is not possible. I cannot go back on the commitment I have made in return for any post,” said Kishor.

Kishor, the founder of political consultancy I-PAC, was inducted into the JD(U) in 2018 by Kumar and was elevated to the national vice-president’s post within a few weeks.

However, a squabble with Kumar over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) led to his expulsion from the party in a couple of years.

In May, he announced the ‘Jan Suraaj’ platform, and is at present on a 3,500-km-long march that would cover every nook and corner of the state.