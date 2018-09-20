Nitish Kumar calls on Amit Shah amid seat-sharing talks

The Bihar chief minister and the BJP president had earlier met in July during Shah’s visit to Patna. (File) The Bihar chief minister and the BJP president had earlier met in July during Shah’s visit to Patna. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar called on BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday, amid talks of seat-sharing between the two parties in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Kumar, who was in the national capital to undergo some medical tests at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences, met Shah at the latter’s residence. According to sources, the two leaders discussed details about the seat-sharing arrangement between the two allies.

The Bihar chief minister and the BJP president had earlier met in July during Shah’s visit to Patna. The meeting had allayed speculation over the strains in the relationship between the two allies, which had parted ways, ending a 17-year-long alliance in 2013. The two parties came together again last year.

Addressing a meeting of the JD(U) state executive on Sunday, Kumar had said an “honourable pact with the BJP has almost been reached and an official announcement will be made soon.” In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 22 and the JD(U) had won two seats.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App