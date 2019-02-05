Toggle Menu
Nitish Kumar calls Mamata Banerjee’s sit-in ‘poll gimmick’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/nitish-kumar-calls-mamata-banerjees-sit-in-poll-gimmick-5569226/

Nitish Kumar calls Mamata Banerjee’s sit-in ‘poll gimmick’

Nitish’s remarks came a day after Rahul’s rally in Patna, where he said the Congress would “be on the front foot” with RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Nitish Kumar, mamata banerjee, cbi, cbi director, mamata banerjee dharna, mamata banerjee dharna in kolkata, cbi director, 2019 cbi director news, cbi director news today, cbi director shukla, cbi kolkata police
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI/File)

BIHAR CHIEF Minister Nitish Kumar called West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s protest a “political gimmick”. Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Nitish said corruption was no longer an issue for the Congress leader who had once torn a copy of the ordinance aimed at reversing a Supreme Court order on disqualification of convicted politicians.

Nitish’s remarks came a day after Rahul’s rally in Patna, where he said the Congress would “be on the front foot” with RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Asked about Banerjee’s protest, Nitish said: “These are political gimmicks and a way to hog media attention. Before the model code of conduct comes into play, people will do many such things… Mamata Banerjee and CBI alone are competent to talk about what is happening. But people have no concern for the country and are only concerned about votes.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kolkata Police sends notice to CBI officer in old case
2 Sitaram Yechury: ‘TMC, BJP are playing politics... Both gain due to polarisation’
3 The importance of being IPS officer Rajeev Kumar — for either side