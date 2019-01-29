Nitish Kumar breaks down while paying tribute to George Fernandes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday broke down while speaking on the demise of former Union minister George Fernandes.

Remembering Fernandes, Kumar said, “A new party was formed under his leadership and guidance. His guidance has always taught us a lot. His vision has always influenced the way we work for people today.” He said that it is certain that everyone has to depart. “Given his condition, his death is a kind of deliverance for him. It would be my resolve not to forget his guidance and his fight for the rights of the people.”

#WATCH Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaks down while talking about #GeorgeFernandes pic.twitter.com/dJQqykTFxy — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

Fernandes was a senior party colleague of Nitish Kumar. They had founded the Samata Party in 1994 after they both parted ways with the Janata Dal. Nitish Kumar later formed the Janata Dal (United). Fernandes merged his Samata Party with the JD(U) in 2003.

Fernandes, a former Union minister and nine-time Lok Sabha MP, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 88 following a prolonged illness. He had been bedridden for the past few years.