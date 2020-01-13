No question of NRC in Bihar, open to debate CAA in Assembly: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday said a country-wide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was “needless” even as the JD(U) leader stated that he was open to a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Bihar assembly.

Kumar, who made the remarks in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, further said his government had agreed in principle to the National Population Register (NPR) as they did likewise when such an exercise was last conducted 10 years ago under the UPA regime.

“How the question of NRC arise? It arose in the context of Assam, as a consequence of the accord signed by the Rajiv Gandhi following the Assam agitation (on the foreign national issue). We have no inkling that such an exercise would be conducted across the country,” Kumar said.

“It would be needless (koi zarurat hai nahin) and have no justification (koi auchitya nahin). And I think the Prime Minister too has spoken clearly on this,” Kumar said regarding a nationwide NRC.

The Bihar CM also said he was ready to have a discussion in the House with regard to “extra details” being sought as part of the NPR and the CAA, PTI reported.

The statement by Nitish Kumar comes after Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav recently said “the nation is on fire” on the issues of CAA, NRC and NPR and sought to know whether the CM “stands with Lalan Singh or Pava Varma and Prashant Kishor”.

This is the second time Kumar had asserted that NRC will not be implemented in the state. Earlier, in a terse reply to queries from journalists, who had sought his response on the proposed country-wide implementation of NRC, Kumar had said, “Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented).”

