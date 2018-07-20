No-confidence motion: Nitish Kumar says JDU standing with Modi government

Nitish Kumar expressed support for the government amid no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha. Nitish Kumar expressed support for the government amid no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed support for the NDA government as it faces a no-trust motion in Lok Sabha today. The lower house is currently debating a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government. The party has no MP in the current House. JD-U has two MPs in Parliament.

“Hum log sarkar ke saath hain,” Nitish Kumar told ANI on being asked JDU’s stand on no-confidence Motion in Lok Sabha.

Hum log sarkar ke saath hain: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on being asked JDU’s stand on #NoConfidenceMotion in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/bOureLgzCL — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

Kumar’s statement in support of the government comes three days after the Bihar CM said the seat-sharing arrangement between JD (U) and the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls should be finalised within a month. He also had a meeting with BJP president Amit Shah in Patna earlier this month where the two leaders discussed various issues.

Meanwhile, BJP ally Shiva Sena has said it won’t attend the house today and won’t be a part of the no-confidence motion against the government. The BJD walked out of the House as soon as the proceedings began.

In its first test of unity, the Opposition is likely to corner the government on several issues including mob lynching, the safety of women, Jammu and Kashmir and plight of farmers. The government is also seeing this as an opportunity to present its views ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Today’s no-confidence motion, the 27th in Parliamentary history, is the first to be admitted in 15 years. The last was in 2003 when the Congress party moved a no-confidence motion against prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

