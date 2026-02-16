Nitish govt transfers Rs 10,000 each to 25 lakh women; total number of beneficiaries now 1.81 crore

The CM said that subsequent installments of the scheme would be disbursed soon. (Express File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday transferred Rs 10,000 each to another 25 lakh prospective women entrepreneurs under the state government’s flagship CM Women Employment Scheme.

This is the fifth time since September 2025 that the state government has transferred the amount – first installment of the promised sum – as part of the scheme, which is popularly referred to as “dushazaari” scheme.

So far, the state government has transferred Rs 18,100 crore to bank accounts of 1.81 crore women associated with self-help groups (SHGs), popularly known as Jeevika groups, according to a press statement from the state government.

Speaking virtually on the occasion, CM Kumar said: “It is a matter of great happiness that under the ‘Women Employment Scheme’, 25 lakh women are being sent Rs 10,000 each to start their preferred employment. A total of 1.81 crore women will benefit from this scheme. With the assistance provided, a large number of women have started their preferred employment. Women who will do their job well will be given further assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.”