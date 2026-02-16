Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday transferred Rs 10,000 each to another 25 lakh prospective women entrepreneurs under the state government’s flagship CM Women Employment Scheme.
This is the fifth time since September 2025 that the state government has transferred the amount – first installment of the promised sum – as part of the scheme, which is popularly referred to as “dushazaari” scheme.
So far, the state government has transferred Rs 18,100 crore to bank accounts of 1.81 crore women associated with self-help groups (SHGs), popularly known as Jeevika groups, according to a press statement from the state government.
Speaking virtually on the occasion, CM Kumar said: “It is a matter of great happiness that under the ‘Women Employment Scheme’, 25 lakh women are being sent Rs 10,000 each to start their preferred employment. A total of 1.81 crore women will benefit from this scheme. With the assistance provided, a large number of women have started their preferred employment. Women who will do their job well will be given further assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.”
The CM said that subsequent installments of the scheme would be disbursed soon. “This scheme will greatly benefit women of all families in the state. We have been emphasising on women empowerment since the beginning. Earlier, the number of self-help groups in Bihar was very low. In 2006, with a loan from the World Bank, self-help groups were formed in the state, which were named Jeevikas,” he added.
The event, held at CM’s house, saw women beneficiaries from different parts of the state virtually sharing how the scheme has benefitted them.
Chandu Bharti, a member of Vaishnavi Jeevika Self-Help Group from Muzaffarpur, said, “I got Rs 10,000 from the state government and took another loan of the same amount to purchase a cow. I will open a sewing centre once I get Rs 2 lakh under the CM Women Employment Scheme.”
Shabina Khatoon from Nalanda said joining Jeevika gave her the chance to come out of the confines of her home. “Now I want to start a dairy business,” she added.
As part of the scheme, the state government has assured assistance up to Rs 2 lakh to each woman entrepreneur through installments, depending on viability of the business proposal. The government has already announced that the second installment, the amount for which has not been specified, will be disbursed from this month only.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
ElevenLabs' General Counsel and Head of Global Affairs, Alex Haskell, emphasizes the importance of developing traits like scale, trust, safety, and enterprise readiness for companies building AI solutions for India's domestic market. As the leader in voice AI, ElevenLabs has successfully implemented automated customer support services for prominent Indian companies like Cars24 and Nykaa.