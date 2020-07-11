Nitin Raut asks MSEDCL to delegate powers to regional offices

Nitin Raut. Nitin Raut.

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut has directed the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd to delegate powers to its regional offices for execution of projects. This was decided during a meeting at MSEDCL’s office in Mumbai on Friday.

The meeting was held to review work progress in Aurangabad region, in which principal energy secretary in-charge Dinesh Waghmare, Managing Director of Aurangabad region Sunil Chavan and senior MSEDCL officers were present.

The regional offices would be delegated all powers to quantity freezing and time-limit extensions for all projects. The joint managing directors and regional directors would now monitor the projects for timely completion.

In 2016, four regional offices — at Nagpur, Aurangabad, Pune and Kalyan — were created for execution of projects on time and to provide quality services to consumers. The regional offices at Kalyan and Aurangabad were to be headed by senior IAS officers as joint managing directors while the regional offices at Pune and Nagpur were to be headed by non-IAS officers as regional directors. However, it turned out to be a futile exercise as MSEDCL did not delegate any power to them.

