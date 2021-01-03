Nitin Patel: As far as possible govt won’t burden people with Covid vaccine cost

DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER Nitin Patel on Saturday said the state government will not burden people with the cost of the Covid-19 vaccines “as far as possible”.

Patel, who was in Ahmedabad to inaugurate health facilities at the Civil hospital, said preparations for administering the Covid-19 vaccine in the first phase has been completed in the state.

“Across Gujarat, we have completed primary preparations for the delivery of vaccine in phase-I. A list of all people who will be given the vaccine in phase-I has been made. Training of all those administering the vaccine have been completed, which also includes conducting mock drills. When the vaccine is allocated to Gujarat in the next 2-3 days, then it will be given as per priority,” Patel said.

Asked about the cost of medicines for those who do not fall under the priority list, Patel said, “The Government of India has not decided on the cost of the vaccine. But I want to promise the people of Gujarat that when the state government has treated Covid-19 patients without taking a single rupee in the government hospitals or in the private hospitals designated by the municipal corporation for treating Covid patients, whatever is needed to be spent will be done by the state government and I trust that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help the state. As far as possible, we will not burden the people of the state with the cost of the vaccine.”

Patel said he was expecting the Covid-19 vaccine to be given the necessary approvals in a day or two. “There is happy news coming at the beginning of the year that the Government of India has given in-principal approval to the Covid vaccine. By tomorrow, the government’s Drugs Controller General of India is expected to give final approval. Then an approval will be given by the Government of India,” he said.

On Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also tweeted, “In 1st phase of Covid-19 vaccination, free vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries that including 1 crore healthcare and 2 crore frontline workers. Details of how further 27 crore priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalised (sic).”