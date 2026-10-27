‘Spreading anarchy, negativity’: At party meet in Goa, BJP president Nitin Nabin slams Congress

BJP President Nitin Nabin launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Tuesday, accusing it of “spreading anarchy” in the country.

Speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state executive meeting in Goa, Nabin said the Congress’s attempts to spread “anarchy and negativity” in the country will not succeed.

“They think they can divide the youth, but the youth of the country is not aligned with anarchy. Instead, the youth is working towards the vision of a self-reliant India. We are clear that the youth of the country recognises that if the country needs education, start-ups… if they can look forward to a Viksit Bharat, it can only happen under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

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“Hence, these so-called individuals, who are making such attempts…will never be successful, because these efforts are to spread negativity in the country. The country will not permit it,” he added.

Nabin said that an attempt is being made to challenge democracy in the country. “When the people elect them [Congress], they say democracy is alive and when the people reject them, they claim that democracy is in danger. When they win elections in Tamil Nadu, then everything is fine. They win in Kerala after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), it’s all good. But in West Bengal, when they lose the election, they say democracy is in danger. The people of this country can see through this hypocrisy and dual character,” he said.

The BJP president said the party has decided to launch ‘Loktantra Bachao aur Arajakta Hatao Abhiyan [Save Democracy and Reject Anarchy campaign], through which it will have a direct dialogue with the people across the country.

“SIRs have been held in the country several times in the past. There is a system, through which the public is granted the right to vote, it is determined who qualifies to be a voter, and the identity of a legitimate voter is verified,” he said.

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“Even during your [Congress] tenure, when you were in power for a long time, the SIR was held and everyone in the Opposition cooperated. The way you [Congress] have misused constitutional institutions in the past, if history books are reopened, they [Congress leaders] will not be able to show their faces. But, today, they [Congress] are questioning it,” he said.

The BJP president attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying whenever the Leader of Opposition speaks, “it is to spread anarchy in the country.”

“You will never see the Leader of Opposition raising questions about Vikas [development]. When he speaks, it is to spread anarchy in the country. Today, when the country is advancing towards growth…questions cannot be raised, since PM Modi has not given any such opportunity to raise questions. Such a benchmark for development has been set, that the Congress leaders are nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Nabin said the Congress has no respect for women of the country.

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“Recently, the so-called Congress’s Yuvraj [Prince] said ‘smash the patriarchy’. But, I want to ask why does the Congress lag behind when it comes to protecting the honour and rights of women,” he said. “Today, I ask Rahul Gandhi from this stage…You conducted a programme and used such big rhetoric, but when 11 female students in JNU complained of harassment by a professor, who is a Congress MP, there was an inquiry… not a single word has been uttered by Rahul Gandhi or the Congress leaders. Now, you can understand, they have come solely to cause anarchy,” he said.

“Those who are invoking the Constitution, have no real regard for it. These are the same people from the Congress… who tore the pages of the Constitution to shreds… this Congress family… the Nehru family… they insulted B R Ambedkar and used all the toolkit to ensure that he lost the election,” he added.