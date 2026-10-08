Nitin Nabin calls Rahul Gandhi ‘anarchist’, accuses Opposition of ‘spreading poison’

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other members of non-NDA parties in the capital of nursing an “anarchist mindset” and seeking to “spread poison” in society, even as they were booked for assaulting cops during the INDIA bloc MPs’ protest in Delhi on Wednesday.

Nabin was addressing the media on the sidelines of a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

He reiterated his previous day’s statement that Gandhi was seeking to shelter infiltrators by raising questions against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls due to a “foreign mindset”. The BJP chief dared Gandhi to step down from his position as Opposition Leader if he did not believe in the Election Commission, which oversaw his own election as well.