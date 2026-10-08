Nitin Nabin calls Rahul Gandhi ‘anarchist’, accuses Opposition of ‘spreading poison’

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other members of non-NDA parties in the capital of nursing an “anarchist mindset” and seeking to “spread poison” in society, even as they were booked for assaulting cops during the INDIA bloc MPs’ protest in Delhi on Wednesday.
Nabin was addressing the media on the sidelines of a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
He reiterated his previous day’s statement that Gandhi was seeking to shelter infiltrators by raising questions against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls due to a “foreign mindset”. The BJP chief dared Gandhi to step down from his position as Opposition Leader if he did not believe in the Election Commission, which oversaw his own election as well.
“These people are of an anarchic mindset, who only know how to spread poison in society…the elections in Kerala were also conducted by this same Election Commission. In Tamil Nadu, where they came to power from the backdoor, the elections there too were conducted by this same Election Commission,” Nabin said.
“The people of the country are watching the kind of game they (INDIA bloc) are playing…The Leader of the Opposition is engaged in protecting infiltrators. Efforts are being made to secure rights for those who are encroaching on the rights of India’s people by coming in from different places,” he added.
A charge which found significant resonance in the BJP’s campaign for Jharkhand, Delhi, Bihar, Assam and West Bengal, Nabin sought to underline that only the people of India have the claim over its resources, wealth and land, which would not be allowed to be encroached upon by “outsiders” or infiltrators.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party will always fight against this attempt to settle people here with a foreign mindset,” Nabin added.
On Wednesday too, while addressing a programme in Varanasi on the conclusion of a motorcycle yatra as part of the BJP’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a month-long programme to mark Prime Minister Modi’s 25 years in public office, Nabin said, the Opposition leaders are concerned about those who have been snatching the rights of the people of India.
Nabin’s statements come in response to the Opposition MPs’ protest that is currently underway in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.