Nitin Nabin invokes Partition horrors to launch fresh attack on Nehru-Gandhi family

Blaming the Nehru-Gandhi family for the Partition as a maneuver for “political power”, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Friday hailed fresh attacks on the Congress and described the observance of ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ (August 14) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an effort to learn from history and also as an avenue to make the new generation aware of the 1947 tragedy.

Addressing a remembrance event in Gurugram, where he paid tributes to the martyrs and the displaced families affected by the Partition, Nabin attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his behaviour, adding that it was not acceptable to the nation’s youth. “Today is a day to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and memories of the families who endured the pain of displacement… Those who had dreamed of political power for themselves attained power, but millions of Indians who had dreamed of freedom were forced to witness a bloody chapter,” Nabin said.

Referring to the Nehru-Gandhi family, the BJP president asserted that those who divided the country “solely for political power have still not changed their mindset” and “are working to divide the society today”. “The Congress never publicly apologised to the families who suffered the pain of Partition… During the tragedy of 1947, over 1.5 crore families suffered displacement, over 30 lakh people lost their lives, and countless women sacrificed their lives to protect their honour,” Nabin said.

“Some people did not want these figures to find a place in the pages of history… It is a matter of happiness that, through Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s decision to observe Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas, the present generation has received an opportunity to learn about these truths.” Further, seeking to underscore the contributions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Nabin attacked former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for keeping “Kashmir separate from the rest of the country”.

“It is fortunate that a personality like Sardar Patel worked to integrate several princely states into India. Had the country followed Nehru’s approach at that time, these princely states might never have become part of India,” Nabin alleged, referring to J&K, which was “fully integrated with India” following Modi’s decision to abrogate Article 370. Under Modi, India is not only progressing, but also preserving its heritage, the BJP president pointed out.

“Those who inflicted on India the horrors and pain of Partition… are the same people who roll out the red carpet and open their doors to welcome those who raise slogans, calling for the breaking up of India,” Nabin alleged. “The kind of behaviour displayed by Congress leaders in the House… clearly shows that they are frustrated and disappointed…”

On the recent students’ protest at Jantar Mantar, Nabin clarified that if there is any person, government or institution that “understands today’s young generation”, it is BJP’s and Modi’s leadership. “The people in the Opposition never worked to channel the energy of the youth; rather, they have only used that energy for the sake of power. Today’s young generation is writing its own future. It is moving forward not only to seek employment, but also to create employment,” he added.

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“If we have to build Viksit Bharat by 2047, we have to build a secure and prosperous India for the young generation… Given the kind of conduct displayed by Rahul Gandhi, we believe today’s young generation can never give any place to such behaviour. The world is watching the kind of words the LoP uses to describe the head of the country.” When India’s diplomacy and foreign policy were giving us a distinct position in the world due to Modi’s leadership, the LoP “mocks that leader and uses insulting words against him”.

“India has been a symbol of respect. It has been a symbol of the traditions of the Gurus. India lives by those traditions in which elders and senior members are respected, where mothers and sisters are regarded with dignity and respect… You mock that as well… Today’s GenZ wants to live for India and wants to die for India. It is not going to follow anyone’s national political agenda,” he said.