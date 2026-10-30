Divisive elements acting on instructions of foreign toolkit: Nitin Nabin at BJYM meet

Addressing the national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the party, here Thursday, BJP president Nitin Nabin called the opposition “anarchist” and mounted a strong defence of medical college admissions – recently in the eye of storm over NEET paper leaks – in the years when the BJP has been in power.

With their political ground slipping away, Nabin said, “The ‘INDI Alliance’ and anti-national forces are in deep despair…These divisive elements, acting on the instructions of a foreign toolkit, want to halt the country’s progress by spreading anarchy and confusion through fake videos in the name of the Constitution and reservation.”

The BJP chief exhorted the BJYM to stand firmly “on the streets, the legislature, and social media to give a befitting reply to this disruptive narrative of the opposition”.

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Hailing “historic reforms” in the education sector, Nabin said that “under previous governments, medical admissions and seats were deeply controlled by mafias”. “The Modi government completely dismantled this mafia raj; whereas earlier only 5,000 students entered the medical field annually, today over 1.5 lakh youth are achieving success through their own merit,” he said. This comes after protests against NEET paper leaks months ago, leading to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education minister.

“The divisive ‘INDI Alliance’ and anarchic elements cannot lead the country on the path of progress; the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ will only be realised through the nationalist resolve and strong leadership of the BJP,” Nabin said, adding that even those who did not vote for the BJP accepted that Modi alone could lead the country in the right direction.

“Today, at the international level, from Europe to our neighboring countries Bangladesh and Nepal, attempts are being made to incite the youth and spread anarchy. Similar attempts are now being made in India,” Nabin said.

He said that there was no place for ‘shortcuts’ or luck in politics, and that “politics is a game of ‘perception’ where millions of eyes are constantly watching you”. “Therefore, the youth must work with relentless diligence and maintain a spotless image,” he added.

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There were deliberations on the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign. Apart from Nabin, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJYM national president Hemang Joshi, among others, attended the meet.

Joshi rejected “directionless politics” and emphasised strengthening the spirit of ‘nation first’ and putting an end to ‘VIP culture’. He said that to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, the Yuva Morcha would visit university campuses across the country and establish a direct and positive dialogue with the youth.

BJYM national general secretary Arpita Aparajita Badajena presented the outline of the nationwide ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign, underlining that “this massive campaign will be aggressively conducted across the country through youth conventions, campus dialogues, and district-level public outreach programmes”.