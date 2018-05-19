Nitin Gadkari warning to contractors: Will put you under bulldozers

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he has warned contractors that they will “find themselves under a bulldozer” if work entrusted to them was not done properly. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he has warned contractors that they will “find themselves under a bulldozer” if work entrusted to them was not done properly.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that he has warned contractors that they will “find themselves under a bulldozer” if work entrusted to them was not done properly. Addressing a gathering of tendu leaves collectors and unorganised labourers at Betul, Gadkari said, “Yahan jitne bhi thekedar kaam kar rahein hai, ek Delhi se nahi aata. Ek rupaye ka brashtachar nahi. In rastonke malik aap hai. Kaam theek hua hai ya nahi ye dekhna aapka kaam hai. Agar gadbad karenge to maine thekedaron ko bolke rakha hai bulldozer ke neeche gitti ki jagah aapko dal dunga (none of the contractors working here comes to Delhi. You are the owner of these roads. It’s your job to see if constructions work is good or bad. If there is any shortcoming, I have told contractors that I will put them under a bulldozer in place of crushed stones).’’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the event. The Union minister said there was no shortage of funds in the country, and added that he will not tolerate corruption. He said the money does not belong to contractors but “the poor of this country.’’

