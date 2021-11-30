Nitin Gadkari to direct carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari Monday said that his ministry is going to issue an order directing carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines.

Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.

Addressing an event, Gadkari said, India imports petroleum products worth Rs 8 lakh crore every year, and if the country continues to depend on fossil fuels, then its import bill will rise to Rs 25 lakh in the next five years.

“To reduce import of fossil fuels, I am going to sign a file in the next 2-3 days, in which carmakers will be asked to make flex-fuel engines vehicles (that can run on more than one fuel),” the road transport and highways minister said.