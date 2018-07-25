Nitin Gadkari to call all-party meet on Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will call an all-party meeting to discuss with opposition parties various amendments they have proposed for the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, which was introduced in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (File Photo) Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will call an all-party meeting to discuss with opposition parties various amendments they have proposed for the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, which was introduced in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (File Photo)

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will call an all-party meeting to discuss with opposition parties various amendments they have proposed for the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, which was introduced in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Opposition parties have accused the government of usurping certain powers of the states through the amendments — a charge Gadkari has repeatedly denied.

The Opposition may seek division of votes for passage of the Bill instead of passing it through voice vote. As the government is in minority in Rajya Sabha, this is not a chance it is wiling to take, sources said.

Amendments proposed by the opposition parties take away some of the very changes the government wants to bring in through the Bill. The government, it is learnt, is trying to get the Bill passed by next week.

“Through the Bill, the government wants to pass on the bad end of the stick to the states,” TMC leader Manish Gupta, who participated in the debate, told The Indian Express. “This is also a ploy to bring in large corporates into the state transport system at the cost of small players. Transport is a social cause for states too — it is not just a business.”

The TMC has pressed for 17 amendments.

Speaking on the Bill on Monday, Congress member B K Hariprasad had accused the government of using road safety as an excuse to pass a Bill that has little to do with road safety. “Out of 92 clauses, not even three clauses refer to road safety,” he had said. “If you look at the rest, it looks like these have been brought to help the corporate sector.”

A leader of a party from south India said, “The job of registering vehicles is being proposed to be passed on to vehicle dealers. The government says states will get the registration money. But it is not about money; it is about control. Who is the Centre to take away that control from the states, in state subject?”

