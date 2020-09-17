scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid, goes into isolation

“I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe,” he tweeted.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | September 17, 2020 1:55:18 am
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced on social media Wednesday.

“Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” tweeted Gadkari, 63. He was in Parliament on Tuesday.

MPs were tested before the start of this session. Seventeen Lok Sabha MPs and eight from Rajya Sabha had tested positive. Gadkari, who was negative then, tested positive in Nagpur.

