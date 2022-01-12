Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine.
In a tweet, he said he has “mild symptoms” and is under home quarantine.
“I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested,” Gadkari said in a social media post.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.