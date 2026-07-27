Nitin Gadkari can sue Meta, X over AI deepfakes on E20 rules: Bombay High Court

The suit seeks the removal of content that Nitin Gadkari says falsely associates him with the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme and the E20 initiative.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 01:02 PM IST
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin GadkariRoad Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Source: File)
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Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari can file a civil suit against Meta Platforms, X Corp, Google LLC, among others over allegedly defamatory AI-generated deepfake videos and manipulated digital content linked to the ethanol-blended fuel controversy, the Bombay High Court ruled on Monday.

The suit seeks the removal of content that Gadkari says falsely associates him with the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme and the E20 initiative. According to the plea, both are administered exclusively by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Gadkari has no role in either programme.

Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed Gadkari, represented by advocate Sandeep S. Ladda, to institute the suit in the Bombay High Court. The court will hear his application for interim relief, including a temporary injunction, at a later date.

The Union Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology and Telecommunications have also been named as respondents.

In the suit, Gadkari said its purpose was not to prevent public discussion or criticism of his actions or government policies.

“The purpose and object of filing the suit is not to curtail or prevent the public at large from engaging in discussion, debate, analysis or fair, just and bona fide criticism of any decision taken by the plaintiff himself or by his office,” the plea said.

It added that Gadkari “does not seek to stifle or restrain fair criticism, dissent, debate or bona fide expression of opinion concerning his public life, governmental policies or official functions.”

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However, the suit argues that the content in question is “ex facie false, fabricated, malicious, abusive and grossly defamatory”, and that the deepfake videos amount to an unauthorised use of Gadkari’s personality and publicity rights without his consent.

According to the plea, unknown persons circulated posts and AI-generated videos falsely portraying Gadkari as personally responsible for the EBP and E20 initiatives and alleging that he and his family had profited from them.

The suit says the allegations are false, malicious and intended to create the misleading impression that Gadkari misused public office for private gain, causing irreparable harm to his reputation.

It seeks directions to the defendants to remove, disable and stop the circulation of the allegedly defamatory and manipulated content.

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The case comes after the BJP’s Nagpur city social media cell chief filed a police complaint against several social media influencers and content creators over posts allegedly targeting Gadkari in connection with the ethanol-blended fuel controversy.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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