Nitin Gadkari can sue Meta, X over AI deepfakes on E20 rules: Bombay High Court

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari can file a civil suit against Meta Platforms, X Corp, Google LLC, among others over allegedly defamatory AI-generated deepfake videos and manipulated digital content linked to the ethanol-blended fuel controversy, the Bombay High Court ruled on Monday.

The suit seeks the removal of content that Gadkari says falsely associates him with the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme and the E20 initiative. According to the plea, both are administered exclusively by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Gadkari has no role in either programme.

Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed Gadkari, represented by advocate Sandeep S. Ladda, to institute the suit in the Bombay High Court. The court will hear his application for interim relief, including a temporary injunction, at a later date.