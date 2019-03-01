Nitin Gadkari: Not in race for PM’s post; Ganga will be cleaner in 13 months

Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari Friday said he is not in the race for the post of Prime Minister as is being widely speculated and that the country was progressing well under the leadership and ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s able hands.

“I am not in the race to be the Prime Minister. PM Modi is the PM and will be the PM even after the elections. I am an RSS man, service to the nation is my duty. We are all behind him [PM Modi]. I am another worker in the fulfilment of his vision. Where does the question of me being a PM arise?” he added.

Gadkari was speaking at the India Today Conclave on Friday.

Taking about the ‘Clean Ganga’ project, Gadkari said, “The flow of water in the Ganga has increased under the Modi government. In 13 months from now, river Ganga will be cleaner.”

Gadkari also clarified his controversial where-are-the-jobs statement, saying he was misquoted by the media as he meant “jobs have lessened after computerisation”.

In August 2018, amid the ongoing demand for Maratha quota in jobs, Gadkari had said that reservation will not guarantee employment as jobs are shrinking in the country. “Let us assume the reservation is given. But there are no jobs. Because in banks, jobs have shrunk because of IT. Government recruitment is frozen. Where are the jobs?” he had said.

Gadkari further said there are several avenues in the country that have great potential. On entrepreneurship, he said, instead of asking for jobs, one should provide them.

Gadkari also said the Modi government has made huge progress in road connectivity. On agriculture, he said the sector must diversify into the power sector while adding the current government’s track record in agriculture is impressive.

He also said he has many friends in the opposition, including Congress, as he reiterated that political opponents are not enemies even though they differed over ideologies.

Gadkari will on Friday lay the foundation stone of a Rs 3,580 crore highway project to decongest Delhi. The over 59-km long highway project will start at Ring Road-DND junction and passing through Kalindi bypass and Faridabad-Ballabhgarh bypass it will finish at the interchange of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at KMP.