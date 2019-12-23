Nitin Gadkari message to Muslims: BJP doesn’t believe in bias

Union minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Nagpur on Sunday. (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Nagpur on Sunday. (PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the BJP-led central government is fulfilling the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and accused the Opposition parties of spreading misinformation on the legislation.

At a rally organised by the Sangh Parivar at Samvidhan Chowk, Gadkari said, “It was Mahatma Gandhi who had said that Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Buddhists in Pakistan are welcome to India if they feel discriminated against. And Babasaheb Ambedkar had said in the Constitution that Muslims have over 100 Islamic countries to go to but these minorities have nowhere to go to except India. We are only doing that. So, what’s wrong in that?”

The rally was organised by Lokadhikar Manch, a front comprising several RSS affiliates. According to rough estimates, about 10,000 people attended it. The march from Yashwant Stadium from Samvidhan Chowk was attended by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders.

Among the slogans raised during the march were “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko”, “Jinko chahiye azadi, unko de do azadi” and “afvahon pe dhyan na de, ghuspaithiyen active hai”.

Gadkari said, “Some political parties who have been humiliated in elections are desperately trying to spread misinformation about CAA for political gains. I would like to assure Muslims that BJP doesn’t believe in discrimination and they have nothing to worry about.”

“When our Muslims go out of the country, they are also seen as Hindus and are recognised as Hindustani. Hindutva is not a narrow-minded concept. In fact, our belief is Hindutva alone is nationalism,” Gadkari said.

Referring to “crorepati” Hindus who had to run away from Pakistan to Rajasthan, he said, “I had met them. They were in a miserable condition with no water and toilets. I was in tears. So, I got them everything and also gave them Rs 5 lakh from my own pocket. Now if we are planning to give such people citizenship, what’s wrong in that,” he asked.

Gadkari accused the Congress of laying out a red carpet for “foreigners”, helping them buy property here and facilitating their entry into Parliament. “When we opened bank accounts under the Jan Dhan scheme, did we say don’t give it to Muslims? Did we deprive Muslims of gas cylinders and houses under government schemes,” Gadkari asked.

Citing examples of musician Adnan Sami and actor Salma Agha, the minister said, “We gave them citizenship. What did the Congress give Muslims? A puncture repair shop, a scrap shop and a tea stall?”

“Only we (BJP) can give you development,” he said.

Fadnavis said at the rally, “The Act is in the country’s interest and not for discriminating against any community. Some political parties are deliberately spreading rumours and stoking the fire on the issue.”

