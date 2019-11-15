‘Anything can happen’: Nitin Gadkari likens situation in Maharashtra with cricket

Amid the ongoing political impasse in Maharashtra, Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Thursday likened politics with cricket, saying “anything” could happen in both these fields as those who appear to be losing the match might actually end up winning.

Advertising

“Anything can happen in cricket and politics. Somewhere you feel you are losing the match, but the result is exactly the opposite,” Gadkari said when asked about the current political situation in Maharashtra during a media event.

Gadkari’s statement comes at a time when Maharashtra is under President’s rule and BJP’s estranged ally Shiv Sena is making efforts to form the government with the help of the Congress and the NCP, its political rivals till recently.

Meanwhile, reacting to Gadkari’s statement, Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat told reporters on Friday that in cricket “one can see the ball, but in politics you can’t.”

Advertising

The BJP, which won the maximum 105 seats in the 288- member House, declined to stake claim to the form government, as its alliance partner Shiv Sena (56) refused to lend support.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP (54), too, couldn’t muster requisite numbers following which the Uddhav Thackeray-led party reached out to NCP and Congress, which has 44 MLA’s, for government formation.

(Inputs from PTI)