Toggle Menu
Nitin Gadkari launches poster for PM Modi biopic, says exit polls not final decision, but hint at BJP’s winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/nitin-gadkari-launches-poster-for-pm-modi-biopic-says-exit-polls-not-final-decision-but-hint-at-bjps-win-5739440/

Nitin Gadkari launches poster for PM Modi biopic, says exit polls not final decision, but hint at BJP’s win

Calling the film a “very motivational” one, Gadkari said: “I am sure it (the film) will inspire the young generation. Modi ji has raised India’s prestige in the world and has delivered corruption-free five years of rule.” 

pm modi, modi biopic, pm modi biopic, pm narendra modi, pm narendra modi biopic, modi biopic release date, indian express
‘PM Narendra Modi’, a biopic on the Prime Minister, which will be released on May 24.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the exit polls are not the “final decision” but indicate that the NDA will once again come to power riding on the good work done by the Narendra Modi-led government.

“Exit poll results are not final. They are only an indicator. The results will come on May 23. But results are, by and large, in tune with exit poll outcome… (and) all polls indicate that the NDA government is returning to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The senior BJP leader was speaking at the launch of a poster of ‘PM Narendra Modi’, a biopic on the Prime Minister, which will be released on May 24, a day after the counting of votes cast in the Lok Sabha elections. Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the lead role, and film producer Sandip S Singh were also present on the occasion.

Originally scheduled to be released on April 5, the Election Commission had stayed the release of the biopic on April 10 after several opposition parties had complained to judicial authorities and the poll body, claiming that the film was a propaganda vehicle for the ruling BJP.

Advertising

Calling the film a “very motivational” one, Gadkari said: “I am sure it (the film) will inspire the young generation. Modi ji has raised India’s prestige in the world and has delivered corruption-free five years of rule.”

Oberoi told reporters that after a lot of opposition from some people, the film will now be screened across 40 countries simultaneously on May 24. “It’s a film on a great leader,” he said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Under new name, firm blacklisted in Surat won six Mumbai contracts
2 #MeToo: Never met Priya Ramani in hotel room, says MJ Akbar
3 SCO meet starts today, Sushma Swaraj to attend