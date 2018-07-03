Nitin Gadkari jumps in support of Sushma Swaraj in the Twitter trolling row

Nitin Gadkari is only the second minister of the BJP led central government who has come in support of Swaraj. (Express photo) Nitin Gadkari is only the second minister of the BJP led central government who has come in support of Swaraj. (Express photo)

After Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has come in support of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Swaraj over the trolling she faced on social media. “This is very unfortunate. She wasn’t present in the country when this decision was taken. She has no connection with it and the decision isn’t wrong either,” news agency ANI quoted Gadkari as saying.

This is very unfortunate. She wasn’t present in the country when this decision was taken. She has no connection with it & the decision isn’t wrong either: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on EAM Sushma Swaraj trolled after passport was issued to an inter-faith couple in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/Exs4tPuMVB — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

Swaraj found herself on the receiving end on social media after she was trolled by some for pulling up a passport office employee for allegedly harassing an inter-faith couple. “I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I don’t know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them,” Swaraj had posted on Twitter.

On Saturday, Sushma highlighted the trolling tweets by liking them and started a Twitter poll, asking whether the users approve of such trolls. Over a lakh users took part in the poll, with 57 per cent respondents backing her and 43 per cent supporting the trolls.

