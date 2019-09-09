Even I was fined for speeding in Mumbai, says Nitin Gadkari

Assuring citizens that the latest regulations for traffic rule violations were non-discriminatory in nature, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said his vehicle was also issued a challan for speeding on Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai.

“Even I paid fine for speeding on Bandra-Worli sea link,” Gadkari said while listing out the major achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government in its first 100 days, in Mumbai.

The senior BJP leader said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and General V K Singh were also issued challans for speeding.

The new laws under the Motor Vehicle Act (2019) aim at stringent punishments for violation of traffic regulations and ensure discipline on roads.

“Passing the MV Act amendment is a big achievement for our government. The high fines will lead to transparency, and (will) not result in corruption,” Gadkari said.

After the act came into effect, a two-wheeler rider was fined Rs 23,000 in Gurugram for various norms violations, while a truck driver was issued challan for Rs 59,000.

Gadkari had earlier stressed that there should be no fear of hefty “challans” if someone is abiding by the law.