Nitin Gadkari faints on stage in Maharashtra, later tweets he’s doing well

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, fainted during a public event Friday in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. The minister was attending the convocation of an agricultural university in Rahuri, and fainted while the national anthem was being sung, an official said.

Soon after the incident, Gadkari took to Twitter to say that he was fine.

“Had slight medical condition due to low sugar. I have been attended by doctors and I am doing well now. I thank all of you for all the well wishes,” he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other leaders inquired about Gadkari’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who was also at the event, supported Gadkari and helped him get up. Gadkari was then examined by doctors, an official said.