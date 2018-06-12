Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis condole spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s demise

Bhaiyyuji was offered cabinet post by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in April. Bhaiyyuji was offered cabinet post by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in April.

Spiritual leader Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s tragic death on Tuesday drew reactions of shock and sorrow from political leaders across party lines after the news of his alleged suicide came out. The spiritual guru allegedly shot himself at his residence in Indore. He was admitted to a hospital in Bombay but he could not survive. According to Inspector General of Police Makrand Deoskar, it was a case of suicide prima facie. He said a pistol and a suicide note were found near the body.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj was one of the spiritual leaders who had been accorded the status of minister of state in the Madhya Pradesh government but had declined to receive a government vehicle and other facilities.

Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari expressed his sorrow over the demise in a tweet, saying, “Learnt about the death of spiritual guru Shri Bhaiyyuji Maharaj. I had a personal relationship with him. His untimely death is saddening. My humble tributes.”

आध्यात्मिक गुरु श्री भय्यूजी महाराज यांच्या निधनाची दु:खद बातमी कळली. त्यांच्याशी माझे व्यक्तिगत जिव्हाळ्याचे संबंध होते. त्यांचा हा अकाली मृत्यु मनाला चटका लावणारा आहे. माझी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 12, 2018

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the spiritual guru for his contribution to upliftment of the deprived sections in the state, saying farmers and tribals were at the centre of Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s activities.

“Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s work towards land reforms, water conservation, farmers (welfare) and education of children will always be remembered. Tributes to him!

“Am part of mourning of his big family and followers,” the chief minister tweeted.

भूमीसुधार, जलसंधारण, शेतकरी आणि मुलांच्या शिक्षणासाठी श्री भैयुजी महाराजांनी केलेले कार्य सदैव स्मरणात राहील. त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली!

त्यांचा मोठा आप्तपरिवार आणि चाहत्यांच्या दु:खात मी सहभागी आहे. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 12, 2018

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said the news of his death was “shocking and unbelievable” as he also hailed Bhaiyyu Maharaj for carrying forward the legacy of spirituality in Maharashtra.

“The untimely death of Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, who was ever smiling, enthusiastic and one giving energy, is saddening. #RIP #BhaiyyujiMaharaj,” the Congress leader said on Twitter.

Former state chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan also remembered the spiritual leader, saying, “A lot of political people used to meet him. He was a spiritual person, who motivated people to do good. He visited Maharashtra frequently and met a lot of people and was also involved in social work here.”

Shocked to hear sudden demise of spiritual leader #BhaiyyujiMaharaj . His spiritual, social and political work was always aimed at helping common people. My condolences. May his soul rest in peace — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) June 12, 2018

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik also condoled the death of Bhaiyyu Maharaj and observed that the spiritual leader had taken part in several social works in Maharashtra and MP. “May his soul rest in peace,” Malik wrote.

श्री भय्यूजी महाराज यांच्या निधनाची बातमी धक्कादायक व दुःखद आहे. महाराष्ट्र व मध्य प्रदेशातील अनेक सामाजिक कार्यांत त्यांचा सहभाग होता. त्यांच्या आत्म्यास चिरशांती लाभो! — Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) June 12, 2018

The Congress, however, demanded CBI probe into the matter as they blamed the ruling government for his suicide. “Madhya Pradesh government had put pressure on him to accept privileges & support the government, which he refused to do. He was under a lot of mental pressure. CBI probe should be done,” said Congress leader Manak Agarwal.

A zamindar’s son and a former model, Bhaiyyu Maharaj, whose real name is Udaysingh Deshmukh, was known for his opulent lifestyle. Always elegantly dressed, he operated from a sprawling ashram at Indore, traveled in a white Mercedes SUV with a small band of followers and stayed in lavish resorts during his trips. He had a wide following among politicians and businessmen, who flocked to him for ‘advice’ on spiritual matters.

