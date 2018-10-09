‘You are right,’ says Rahul Gandhi after Nitin Gadkari in reality show claims BJP made false promises

Nitin Gadkari said the Narendra Modi government came to power on the basis of unrealistic promises. (File) Nitin Gadkari said the Narendra Modi government came to power on the basis of unrealistic promises. (File)

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has given fresh fodder to the Congress to attack the BJP after he said in a reality show that the Narendra Modi government came to power on the basis of unrealistic promises. Sharing the video on Twitter, Congress said Gadkari had proved that the BJP government was “built on jumlas and fake promises”. The video was also tweeted by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The video, which is part of an interview with a Marathi television channel, shows Gadkari speaking about how the BJP never estimated to come to power in 2014. Bollywood actor Nana Patekar also appeared as a guest on the show.

“We were very confident that we can never come to power. So our people suggested us to make tall promises. If we don’t come to the power, we won’t be responsible anyways. Now people remind us of our promises…we just laugh and move on,” Gadkari says. Ironically, in an answer to a separate question, the minister says the party needs to be more open and transparent to the public.

The Congress was quick to pounce upon the minister’s comments. “Good to see Union Minister Nitin Gadkari concurring with our view that the Modi government was built on jumlas and fake promises,” the party tweeted. Gandhi also took a dig at the Modi government, saying, “You are right (Gadkari). Even the people think that the BJP used their dreams and faith for the party’s gain to come to power.”

In August, Gadkari had left the government red-faced after he said that reservation would not guarantee employment as jobs were shrinking in the country while referring to the Maratha agitation.

“Let us assume that reservation is given. But there are no jobs. Because in banks, the jobs have shrunk because of IT. The government recruitment is frozen. Where are the jobs?” he had said, giving the Opposition ammo to attack the government.

