Nitin Gadkari believes some people in BJP need to speak less

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday opined that some people in his party need to speak less.

During an interaction at the Republic Summit, Gadkari said politicians, in general, need to be more economical while speaking to media.

Recalling a scene from Bollywood film “Bombay to Goa” (1972) where parents of a voracious child cover his mouth with a piece of cloth to stop him from eating, the BJP leader said, “There is a need for such a cloth (to be put on the mouth) for some people in our (party).”

When asked if this order applies to those who talked about the caste of Hanuman or Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s gotra, Gadkari said he was “joking”.

At a poll rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had described Hanuman as a Dalit, while UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey had mocked Rahul Gandhi’s Italian lineage and said his gotra was “Gotra Itlus”.

BJP is revisiting its strategy ahead of next year’s general elections after suffering electoral reversals at the hands of Congress in the recently-held assembly elections in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

“Politicians should have little less interaction with the media and this (policy) is required (to be followed) a little bit more in the BJP,” the Union minister added.

With PTI inputs