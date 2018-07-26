Nitin Gadkari apologises to Jyotiraditya Scindia over dropping of name from plaque

Responding to this, Nitin Gadkari said he was aware of the matter and it should not have happened. Responding to this, Nitin Gadkari said he was aware of the matter and it should not have happened.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday apologised to Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha after the Congress MP raised the matter of the Madhya Pradesh government dropping his name from a plaque and invitations meant for inauguration of a highway in his Guna constituency.

Immediately after the commencement of Zero Hour, Scindia said the state government did not invite him for the inauguration of the highway and the plaque carrying his name was changed by the state government.

Citing government protocol, Scindia said local MPs should be invited to such programmes and “I want to move a privilege motion” against the state chief minister.

Responding to this, the Roads and Highways Minister said he was aware of the matter and it should not have happened.

“As I was present there, I should be responsible for this. MPs name should have been there. I apologise on behalf of everybody and next time it will not happen,” Gadkari said.

Notwithstanding his apology, Scindia stated that interest of MPS should be protected and action should be taken against people who are responsible for this mistake.

As he repeatedly raised the demand, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, “Should I use a baton to provide protection (sanrakshan lathh leke dun)”.

Mahajan said it was Gadkari’s greatness that he has tendered an apology on the matter.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge too said that MPs should be not be treated like this. “This is not good”.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said issue should not be politicised as a senior minister has already apologised.

He said BJP MPs were not invited to such events during the UPA regime.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App