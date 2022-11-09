scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Nitin Gadkari apologises for bad condition of stretch on Mandla-Jabalpur highway

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla to launch five road projects of 329 km worth Rs 1,261 crore.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari speaking at the launch of projects in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh. (Source: YouTube/Nitin Gadkari)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has issued an apology for the poor condition of a stretch on the Mandla-Jabalpur highway in Madhya Pradesh.

In a speech delivered in Mandla during the inauguration of five road projects worth Rs 1,261 crore on Monday, Gadkari said, “I am pained and have no qualms in apologising for a mistake. I am not satisfied with the condition of the 63-kilometre-long Barela to Mandla stretch on the Mandla-Jabalpur highway, that was built at the cost of Rs 400 crore.”

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways further said that he has informed his officers to discuss the issues, suspend the project and repair the previously done work on the road. “I apologise for the problems you have faced so far,” Gadkari said.

Emphasising that there will be no paucity of funds, Gadkari also promised to build roads worth Rs 6 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh. He also urged the state government to expedite land acquisition and environmental clearances.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...

Apart from Mandla, Gadkari also unveiled eight road projects worth Rs 4,054 crore in Jabalpur. In all, 13 road projects worth Rs 5,315 were inaugurated.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 09:25:26 pm
Next Story

#Politics | DY Chandrachud sworn in: President, PM, political leaders wish 50th CJI

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement