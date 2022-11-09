Nitin Gadkari apologises for bad condition of stretch on Mandla-Jabalpur highway

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has issued an apology for the poor condition of a stretch on the Mandla-Jabalpur highway in Madhya Pradesh.

In a speech delivered in Mandla during the inauguration of five road projects worth Rs 1,261 crore on Monday, Gadkari said, “I am pained and have no qualms in apologising for a mistake. I am not satisfied with the condition of the 63-kilometre-long Barela to Mandla stretch on the Mandla-Jabalpur highway, that was built at the cost of Rs 400 crore.”

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways further said that he has informed his officers to discuss the issues, suspend the project and repair the previously done work on the road. “I apologise for the problems you have faced so far,” Gadkari said.

Emphasising that there will be no paucity of funds, Gadkari also promised to build roads worth Rs 6 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh. He also urged the state government to expedite land acquisition and environmental clearances.

Apart from Mandla, Gadkari also unveiled eight road projects worth Rs 4,054 crore in Jabalpur. In all, 13 road projects worth Rs 5,315 were inaugurated.